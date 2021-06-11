CON lead slips to 13% with YouGov that has the Greens in third place ahead of the LDs

But YouGov continues to have the best blue ratings

I always like to look at recent polls in context by using the Wikipedia table above. As can be seen YouGov continues to find the biggest leads for the Tories with most other recent polls having the margin in single figures. Opinium, the top pollster at GE2019 is due to report next on Saturday night.

The challenge for the Greens under FPTP is that it is hard to convert a 9% poll rating that is spread relatively evenly throughout the country into actual seats.

We’ll see how they do in the coming by-elections at Chesham and Amersham (June 17th) and Batley and Spen (Jul 1st)

Mike Smithson