Theresa May is right to slam Johnson and his ministers for maintaining travel bans

BoJo’s predecessor takes on the government on the key issue of the day

In all the years I have been following and writing about politics I cannot recall a speech from an ex-PM like the above one from TMay. Remember she was not attacking another party but the current Tory government for maintaining the rigid travel bans when other countries are loosening up.

All the evidence is that the vaccination programme has been a great success in protecting the vulnerable and we have seen a massive reduction in the number of deaths and hospitalisations – so how come the controls on travel are far more rigid now than they were a year ago?

TMay’s core argument is that the UK, “one of the most heavily vaccinated countries in the world”, is the nation that is the one that is “most reluctant to give its citizens the freedoms those vaccinations should support”.

Particularly striking was when she told MPs that people will “never be able to travel abroad ever again” if the government maintains its stance that it cannot be restarted until there are no new variants of the virus elsewhere.

Her powerful intervention, the main front page story in the Telegraph this morning, means that this issue is not going to go away and Team Johnson are in danger of diminishing themselves in going forward with all the controls. It is almost as though they enjoy all the powers they have over us.

Mike Smithson