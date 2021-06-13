Rishi Sunak looks like a homunculus. This may stymie his leadership ambitions

The picture above isn’t a photoshop but from the official MOD twitter account, see here. Whilst I don’t want to turn this article into an episode of Father Ted it is clear from past evidence that Rishi Sunak is shorter than most politicians, something which he tries to hide which leads to weird photos.

Appearances matter in politics, this is why it has been discussed being bald is bad for party leaders. Back in 2001 one newspaper ‘suggested that a bald man can never again lead the Conservative party.’

I’m not trying to belittle Rishi Sunak but being tall projects power and an ability to stand up for the United Kingdom. Sunak’s height doesn’t allow him to project that. A taller candidate may exploit that. Height does matter, over in America the tallest candidates tend to win the most votes in Presidential elections.

TSE