The right wing press appears uneasy about where BoJo is going

The worry that is starting to be expressed a lot more is that BoJo & co so much enjoy all the powers that fighting COVID has given them that they will be reluctant to give it up. For there will always be a reason why things shouldn’t be eased and so far at least the polls are generally supportitve.

I just wonder whether a less than good result for the Tories at Chesham & Amersham on Thursday might be an indicator of feelings in rock solid Tory England. It would certainly raise questions amongst Tory MPs in similar constituencies. On Smarkets an LD vote of 40%+ is now the odds on favourite.

Mike Smithson