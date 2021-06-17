One thing we thankfully haven’t seen in the UK – a political divide on being vaccinated

I have just discovered this polling from a few days back on vaccination take-up in the US which I find to be quite remarkable.

That SIX times as many Republican voters say they won’t get vaccinated than Democrats ones is extraordinary. What does it say about GOP voters that there is an extraordinary political divide over something that undoubtedly saves lives.

My initial thought was that this goes back to Trump and his scepticsm about COVID which appeared to continue after he had had it and maybe there is sonething in that. Biden made clear right from the start that dealing with COVID was his first priority.

The comparative figures for the UK are very different. There has been little political divide in people’s approach to the jab.

Mike Smithson