Today’s top tip – Don’t make an enemy of Dom Cummings

Some of the headlines on By-Election morning

Today’s newspapers make their main headlines the latest revelations by the prime minister’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings.

This follows his latest extensive blog post in which he seems to be singling out the HealthSec, Matt Hancock, who, of course, has had a key role to play in the managment of the pandemic. The term that Dom attributes to the PM of “totally hopeless” is going to be a difficult one to shake off.

This is from the Guardian analysis of the latest Cummings revelations about what was happening at the top of government just before lockdown came in:

In a text message to a WhatsApp group including the prime minister, Hancock, Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and the then director of communications, Lee Cain, Cummings raised the goal of 100,000 tests a day. Cummings said Hancock had misled the meeting when the goal was agreed, including saying that the current hold-up was with the Treasury. On 26 March, Cummings texted the PM saying that Hancock was falling behind on his testing promises and it would mean tens of thousands of NHS staff could be absent. The prime minister texted back saying: “Totally fucking hopeless.”

The problem they’ve now got is that Cummings is out there and it has to be assumed that he has more aces up his sleeve.

This one will run.Wwhether it impacts on today C&A by-election we’ll know tonorrow morning.

Mike Smithson