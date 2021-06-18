Remember that a CON-LD swing smaller than in C&A in 1990 led to Maggie going within a month

Let’s not kid ourselves – this was a disaster for BoJo

Lots of excuses being made this morning by those trying to explain the Tory flop in C&A but surprisingly little on its impact on the position of the PM who has been riding high in recent months over the handling of the vaccine.

Sure there was Hartlepool on May 6th but that is so unlike the vast majority of Tory-held seats. C&A was a typical Tory stronghold in southern England and many MPs will be looking at their majorities now with a sense of unease.

The big worry here was how the Tory vote flopped. It was always going to be the case that the LDs would pick up tactical votes from LAB and the Greens but they also got a lot of support from GE2019 CON voters.

During the campaign I have been part of a closed LD Facebook group and have been seeing by the day report after report from canvas teams how the voters were responding. Overnight did not come as a surprise and on the site since May 10th I have repeatedly suggested that betting that the Tories was great value as it has turned out to be.

Mike Smithson