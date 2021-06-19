John Bercow – denied a peerage by BoJo on his retirement – now joins Labour

Generally speaking Speakers do not take part in the political debate once they have retired. Generally speaking, as well they are elevated to the House of Lords on their retirement but that didn’t happen with BoJoj who over-ruled this long-standing precedent.

At the time just I wrote this was a petty minded move by BoJo that could come back to bite him.

Well tonight the Observer is reporting that Bercow is now a LAB member and he’s started going on the attack against BoJo and his government.

He says he regards today’s Conservative party as “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic” and there is little doubt we are going to hear a lot more from him.

Where Bercow is dangerous is that he can be a powerful speaker and his move comes at a time when questions are being raised about Johnson. This comes after a week when the current Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, had to give the PM an unprecedented public rebuke for failing to follow established procedures.

Starmer’s Labour has been short of attack dogs. Expect Bercow to take on that role.

Mike Smithson