Survation has the party that dropped 20% in C&A with a 6% lead in Batley & Spen

Can LAB squeeze the LD vote to undermine Galloway?

In a poll with the fieldwork taking place before the C&A by-election news Survation has the Tories set to offset their disaster there with a gain in Batley and Spen.

Of course one seat is in the south where BoJo’s party is struggling while the other is in the north where there is a totally different political environment..

Labour’s problem here is not helped by George Galloway’s intervention though the threat of that might be helpful in galvanising its vote and squeezing the LDs.

I’ve stated before that this was a totally avoidable by-election for Labour because the vacancy been was caused by the sitting MP having to stand aside after winning a mayoral election. Her candidature should have been stopped.

I still think that the LAB candidate being the sister of Jo Cox might just have an impact.

Mike Smithson