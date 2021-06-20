The more educated voters are the less likely they’ll be satisfied with BoJo

One of the common themes following the Chesham by-election is that 40% of those in the constituency are graduates – a proportion that is markedly higher than in either Hartlepool (CON GAIN) and Batley & Spen (Election July 1). This was a key part of the Curtice post election analysis which was a big reason why it was vulnerable to the LDs.

It was at the 2016 referendum the importance of the university/non university split was highlighted and it is significant that the Tories do better where the grad proportion is lower like Hartlepool. .

There’s a great list here if you want to check a specific seat.

The chart above is self-evident – the less people have been educated the more they are likely to be positive about the PM and the more they have been educated the more it is likely that voters will be negative about him.

Batley’s grad proportion is 15.4% which is lower than Hartlepool, 18.5%

Mike Smithson