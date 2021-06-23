Latest voting intention polling following last week’s by-election

It was inevitable given how little attention they were getting before their shock victory by some margin in C&A that the LDs were going to see something of a recovery and that is what has happened. But overall the polls are showing very different pictures of the where the Tories stand in relation to LAB.

Deltapoll has the gap at 6% while Savanta puts it at 14% which would produce very different general election outcomes if that is how the nation actually voted.

At the weekend we should see the latest from Opinium the only pollster that carries out regular approval ratings and also includes Ed Davey – the LD leader who has received a fair bit of attention since his party’s victory last Friday. He, surely, will see something of an improvement.

In the betting the Tories are still rated as about an evens chance to win a majority at the next election.

Mike Smithson