Russia Today presenter Galloway now 11/4 to be beat LAB in Batley & Spen

Could the current Russia/RN crisis hurt his campaign?

Next by-election up is, of course, Batley & Spen on Thursday next week and the main interest is on ex-LAB then ex-RESPECT MP, George Galloway who is a presenter on Russia Today.

The Tories are odds on favourite to take the seat but a lot of interest is on Galloway who is never far from controversy and is now third favourite at 12/1 with Ladbrokes.

An interesting bet is whether Galloway and beat Kim Leadbeater (Labour) who is the sister of murdered Batley MP Jo Cox. The odds are 11/4.

I just wonder whether the current crisis with Russia and the Royal Navy might hurt Galloway who is a regular on the Russia propaganda TV channel, Russia Today.

Mike Smithson