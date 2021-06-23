Steve Baker MP is right about the quarantine exemptions for UEFA officials

Steve Baker – People are entitled to be furious about this exemption for UEFA officials… we can't have any elite being allowed to be exempted from rules that are crippling others… people are entitled to be furious at this breach of the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/Xte4ld3rkg — Haggis_UK ?? ?? (@Haggis_UK) June 23, 2021

How can you keep the rest of us on strict lockdown?

I don’t usually agree with Baker but he is clearly right here. Making any exemption because it is politically convenient is going to undermine efforts to get support for it across the community.

Until now we have all be under the COVID regime and mostly this has been followed.

So what if this means that Wembley loses the European final – either you have controls in place or you don’t.

Mike Smithson