Steve Baker MP is right about the quarantine exemptions for UEFA officials
How can you keep the rest of us on strict lockdown?
I don’t usually agree with Baker but he is clearly right here. Making any exemption because it is politically convenient is going to undermine efforts to get support for it across the community.
Until now we have all be under the COVID regime and mostly this has been followed.
So what if this means that Wembley loses the European final – either you have controls in place or you don’t.