Latest Ipsos MORI vaccine polling finds confidence growing with almost all indicators better than six month ago

One of the things that has been impressive during the whole COVID period is how well Ipsos MORI has worked tracking attitudes and seeking to get a sense of how people have been coping.

The latest round of data has been published today and the top two charts give the results with the changes on November when a similar round of questions was asked.

Both sets of results seek big changes and the one that worries me is the last finding on perceptions about vaccination and autism. That’s about the only one where there has been a shift against vaccination and is a reflection of increasing publicity for the anti-vaxers.

Mike Smithson