The betting moves sharply to the Tories in Batley and Spen
With the less than a week to go LAB tumbles to a 22% chance in the Batley and Spen betting on a day that has seen Russia Today presenter Galloway getting increasing attention.
What we do know is that Galloway is a superb self-publicist. He makes news. The big question is how effective he will be in getting LAB switchers in next week’s by-election.
Paul Mason’s Tweet shows some of the efforts being made to discredit Galloway in the eyes of LAB voters though I wonder whether linking him to Farage will take votes from Labour.
It is going to be a long six days until the election.
We do know that the betting is not always a good guide to the outcome. At this stage in C&A the Tories were 1/20 favourites.