The betting moves sharply to the Tories in Batley and Spen

It's really simple for voters in #BatleyAndSpen. If you vote Galloway you get another Tory ally for Narendra Modi's BJP in parliament. The guy exists to sow division – look at his Trump-supporting mates ?? pic.twitter.com/Dunj00XTK0 — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) June 19, 2021

With the less than a week to go LAB tumbles to a 22% chance in the Batley and Spen betting on a day that has seen Russia Today presenter Galloway getting increasing attention.

What we do know is that Galloway is a superb self-publicist. He makes news. The big question is how effective he will be in getting LAB switchers in next week’s by-election.

Paul Mason’s Tweet shows some of the efforts being made to discredit Galloway in the eyes of LAB voters though I wonder whether linking him to Farage will take votes from Labour.

It is going to be a long six days until the election.

We do know that the betting is not always a good guide to the outcome. At this stage in C&A the Tories were 1/20 favourites.