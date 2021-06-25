The front pages are pretty bad for Hancock

I think the Teleggraph report is spot on. Everything depends on the public reaction and how long this domiates the headlines.

To my mind this is worse than with Dom Cummings and his Barnard Castle trip last year because of the seniority of Hancock and his crucial role in handling the pandemic.

Quite simply in Hancock’s eyes the rules were for others to follow not him. We’ve all had to restrict our lives for fifteen months and Hancock was not following the rules as evidenced from the security camera in his own office.

Mike Smithson