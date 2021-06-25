Thirteen months ago the CON poll lead dropped upto 17 points after the Cummings Barnard Castle revelations

Should we expect the same over Hancock?

Last year the news of Dom’s lockdown breaking trip to Barnard Castle had a huge impact on the CON lead in the voting intention polls.

Redfield & Wilson dropped from a 19% CON lead at the start of May to a 2% one. Opinium went from 18% to 5% while with YouGov it was 20% at the start of the month to 5%. Whether all that can be atributed to the Cummings revelations is hard to say but near the end of the month it dominated the front pages for nearly a week.

The Johnson approval ratings during the same period saw some bigger drops. Opinium had him with a net approval of plus 20% at the start of May which was down to minus 5% at the end.

A lot here, I would suggest is how long this stays in the headlines and the views of many Tory backbench MPs who have become increasingly hostile to the continuation of the lockdown rules when the death rate is down to a trickle compared to what it was.

BoJo has stuck with his man like he stuck with Cummings. I thought in both cases he was wrong. This is the sort of thing that gets remembered.

Mike Smithson