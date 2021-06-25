Trump at a 25% chance looks value for the WH2024 GOP nomination

If he is able to run then he could get it

We’ve hardly referred to events in the US following the January 6th Insurrection and the inauguration of Joe Biden. From the perspective of this side of the pond things seem a lot more peaceful and without the regular stream of Tweets from the Oval Office life is getting back to some sort of normality.

Biden has a very different style although he has been struggling to get big measures through which is not helped by his party holding the Senate on the casting vote of Kamala Harris and a very small majority in the House.

Although his predecessor has been deprived of his Twitter and Facebook accounts Trump is still highly active within the Republican party and just about anybody wanting to win a party nomination of any sort has to make sure that Trump is going to be on their side.

This looks set to be very important in the next few months because In November next year we have the Midterms when the whole of the House of Representatives will be up for grabs and at the moment at least getting Trump’s backing will be key in most of the nomination processes.

For that it requires total support for Trump’s big lie about WH2024 being stolen from him. At the same time his continued rhetoric about the “stolen” election is causing many GOP-controlled state legislatures to bring in measures that are designed to suppress particularly nonwhite votes.

Whether these survive a coming hearing in the Supreme Court could shape future US politics.

Mike Smithson