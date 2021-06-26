On the betting markets punters make it a 67% chance that Hancock will still be in his job on July 1

The above chart if from the Smarkets betting exchange and as can be seen there is not a lot of liquidity at the moment though you can see this one gathering momentum with a fair amount of switching from one to the other.

I just wonder what the Sunday papers might have in store for the man who was always ready to take on a harsh line on those who didn’t follow the lockdown rules over which he has had a big impact and which he was in breach.

These are the market rules:

This market relates to whether Matt Hancock will still be in position as Health Secretary on 1 July 2021. If Matt Hancock is still Health Secretary on 1 July 2021 and no reliable sources indicate otherwise, this market will be settled for yes. If Matt Hancock is not Health Secretary on 1 July 2021, this market will be settled for no.

For the moment I am not betting.

Mike Smithson