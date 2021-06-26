The first of tonight’s polls: By 58% to 25% those sampled say Hancock should resign
Even CON voters say he should go
There is no way of interpreting this as being anything other than bad news for the HealthSec who has played a key role in making the COVID regulations which he himself did not follow. The CON voters’ split above is particularly significant.
In the betting it is currently as I write on Smarkets it is a 99% chance that Hancock will go.
Other polls are expected this evening and this post will be updated.