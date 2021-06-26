The first of tonight’s polls: By 58% to 25% those sampled say Hancock should resign

The first of tonight’s polls: By 58% to 25% those sampled say Hancock should resign

Comments 0 Comment

Even CON voters say he should go

There is no way of interpreting this as being anything other than bad news for the HealthSec who has played a key role in making the COVID regulations which he himself did not follow. The CON voters’ split above is particularly significant.

In the betting it is currently as I write on Smarkets it is a 99% chance that Hancock will go.

Other polls are expected this evening and this post will be updated.

Mike Smithson

Comments by
Comments are closed.