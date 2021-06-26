The first of tonight’s polls: By 58% to 25% those sampled say Hancock should resign

??Over half UK adults say Matt Hancock should resign over affair with aid??



Should resign 58%

Should not resign 25%



This includes 46% 2019 Conservative voters. pic.twitter.com/yp4r0DDb6o — Savanta ComRes (@SavantaComRes) June 25, 2021

Even CON voters say he should go

There is no way of interpreting this as being anything other than bad news for the HealthSec who has played a key role in making the COVID regulations which he himself did not follow. The CON voters’ split above is particularly significant.

In the betting it is currently as I write on Smarkets it is a 99% chance that Hancock will go.

Other polls are expected this evening and this post will be updated.

Mike Smithson