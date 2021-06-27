We are Getting too excited over Galloway

Batley and Spen might allow the Tories another rare and significant government by-election gain. But in the last few days attention has turned to the third party running: George Galloway’s Workers Party of Britain.

Galloway, once a Labour MP but for over a decade a thorn in their (left) side, is running with a clear target: If he can cause a Labour loss, or even push them into 3rd, then Keir Starmer will have to resign. Leaving aside how much pressure Starmer might feel in those scenarios, speculation has grown lately on the possibility that he’ll achieve the first half. The Tories are roughly 1/5 to win the seat and Galloway now just 11/4 to beat Labour. He shouldn’t be. The value is backing Labour at 1/4 to outpoll their former member.

The Case for Galloway

Galloway’s hype has been building after rumours and reports from the seat that his campaign is well funded and organised. Journalists visiting the seat say that posters and leaflets of Galloway’s are more common than the main parties. Local party members say, off the record, that Galloway is ‘hoovering up‘ votes from the Muslim community.

Galloway himself is the X-factor. He’s twice won seats without the Labour party machine. The Bradford West by-election is sometimes described as the greatest upset in by-election history, with claims (from an impeccable source, we can all agree) revealing that Ladbrokes alone lost £100k on the result. His ability to turn a campaign on its head is unparalleled, and he knows what fertile ground looks like.

The Case against Galloway

There are two problems with this story.

The first is the polling. Survation, who nailed the Hartlepool by-election, found earlier this month that Galloway was polling 6% compared to Labour’s 41% (the Tories led on 47%). That is a huge gap to overcome.

The second is how fertile the ground may be. Galloway’s target seats have something in common: They are huge outliers in terms of Asian (particularly Muslim) population. Batley and Spen is not to nearly the same extent.

George Galloway has cleared double-digits in three seats since he left Labour. Bethnal Green & Bow, Bradford West, and Poplar & Limehouse in 2010 (he came 3rd on 17.5%). He’s also stood in two others. Here’s how their demographics compare to Batley and Spen:

Constituency Year Asian Population White Population Galloway Vote Bethnal Green & Bow 2005 40% 47% 36% Poplar & Limehouse 2010 42% 44% 18% Bradford West (By-election) 2012 55% 37% 56% Bradford West 2015 55% 37% 21% Manchester Gorton 2017 29% 52% 6% West Bromwich East 2019 21% 68% 1% Batley and Spen 2021 20% 78% ???

All demographics from the 2011 Census, accordingly they are good but imperfect estimates for other periods.

While the correlation isn’t perfect, Galloway has never gotten more votes than the Asian community has to offer*. He doubtless doesn’t get literally all his support from them, but it is the primary pond he fishes in. He also might have lost his mojo for some reason since 2015 – barely saving his deposit in relatively fertile Manchester Gorton and getting virtually no support in West Bromwich East, a seat which on paper looks not dissimilar to Batley and Spen.

Batley and Spen doesn’t appear to offer what Galloway has always needed to surge into double digit vote shares or even to win. There’s every reason to believe that his support will be rather limited, and he will struggle to trouble the main parties. It is true that his best result was in another by-election where shock swings are more common, but in the near decade since Bradford West there’s no sign lightning will strike twice.

It wouldn’t surprise me if he kept his deposit or even did a bit better, and his candidacy may well be fatal to Labour’s chances, but coming 2nd isn’t even a 20% prospect. Labour beating him is good value, even at just 1/4, and I’ve wagered a fair sum accordingly.

*(Getting 56% vs 55% in 2012 is materially the same, not more, in my view)

Pip Moss

Pip Moss posts on Political Betting as Quincel. You can follow him on Twitter at @PipsFunFacts