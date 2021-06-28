The voting segment that is most hostile to BoJo – ABC1 Remainers

The above polling is from the latest Opinium poll and shows how different groups feel about the PM based on their socio-economic grouping and what they did in the referendum. We know that ABC1s are the ones who are least enamored by the current occupant of Number 10 but because of the way Opinium presents its data we can break the segment down even more.

It is interesting though that ABC1 leavers are also hostile to BoJo though not quite the same margin.

With the C2DEs it is a very different picture with positive views of Johnson irrespective of Brexit position.

I think this chart very much illustrates why the Tories really struggled in Chesham and Amersham but why they did do well in Hartlepool and probably in Batley & Spen.

The Tories should count themselves lucky that by-elections with C&A type profiles are much rarer than those like Batley and Spen.

Mike Smithson