In the Batley betting the Tories are not as strong a favourite as they were at C&A

What’s the Galloway impact going to be?

Judging by the reports the Batley by-election campaign has become an increasingly nasty affair with the campaign of the Labour candidate, sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, and facing what could be seen as physical intimidation. Who has been behind this we do not know but my guess is that it might just help her.

What we don’t know is whether the UKIP/CON supporting former RESPECT and LAB MP George Galloway is going to have an impact and if so which of LAB and CON will he hurt most.

Galloway, who has been married more times than BoJo, is the only person ever who has stood for both the London Mayoralty (2016 getting 1.4% of the vote) and a list seat in Scottish Parliament (2021 getting 3.3% in 2011 and 1.5% in 2021)

In his last Westminster election, West Bromwich East at GE2019, he secured just 1.4% of the vote. My guess is that he will do better than that on Thursday but I would be surprised if his vote share exceeded 5% which is where my money is.

At this stage in the Chesham and Amersham betting a fortnight ago the Tories were rated by Betfair punters as a 94% chance. They lost with the LDs getting an 8k majority – an indication that betting markets are not always predictive.

Mike Smithson