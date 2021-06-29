Now a quarantine exemption plan for toffs – the rest of us will have to suffer

The government have announced that senior executives can temporarily leave quarantine, in England, if they are undertaking activities with a significantly economic benefit.



One rule for the elites, another for everyone else. pic.twitter.com/xlwUgKGKnT — Haggis_UK ?? ?? (@Haggis_UK) June 29, 2021

Surely sessions on using ZOOM would suffice?

I can’t but agree the emerging view that this is politically dangerous for the government.

It looks as though this is a plan designed to allow some favoured people (maybe CON MPs with directorships) to be able to get away while the rest of us have to put up with things as they are. Could it be that BoJo himself will find a way of using this exemption so he can go on hols?

The problem is that the tabloids and other parts of the media will be looking very critically at this ti find out who is benefitting. As we saw with Dom Cummings trying to stretch lockdown rules for your own convenience is something that gets remembered more than a year later.

You can’t continue to impose strict regimes which have exemptions.

Mike Smithson