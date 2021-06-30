The odds on Starmer for next PM move to a point where he’s now a value bet

Unlike the Tories LAB doesn’t need a majority to form the next government

The above chart shows the movement on the Betfair “next PM” market over the past 12 months. As can be seen the big mover has been Starmer who reached a 32% chance last August but has now fallen back to just 12%.

This is a hard market to call because just about the only way the LAB leader gets called to the Palace is after a general election. The Tory contenders in the betting could easily become PM if for whatever reason BoJo has to stand aside before then.

At the moment the incumbent seems in a reasonable position though like all Tory leaders his biggest worry is the parliamentary party where there’s a simple mechanism to force a leader out. This is very much unlike LAB where it is much harder to remove a failing leader.

Based on what is happening at the moment Starmer could enter Number 10 even, as is highly likely, his party doesn’t have a majority or even most MPs. The one requirement is for Tories to shed enough seats that they can’t have a majority.

Given the fact the Sein Fein won’t take it up its likely 7/8 Northern Ireland seats which means it is going to be difficult for BoJo’s party to hang onto power with 317 MPs or fewer.

We can envisage Tory losses to the SNP in Scotland and to the LDs in those Remain seats with a profile a bit like Chesham & Amersham. If the Tory poll lead drops below 11.7% (the GB vote margin at GE2019) then theoretically there should be LAB gains from CON.

Taking all this into account then in my view there is a greater than 12% chance that the Tories could lose power with Starmer, if he’s still LAB leader, taking the limo up the Mall.

Just to repeat what I state very often here. Suggested bets are not predictions but assessments of value.

Mike Smithson