What happened in Batley and Spen at the May 2019 Euro elections

Read into this what you will

The big news on the eve of the by-election is that LAB figures are saying they only have a 5-10% chance of holding the seat. This looks like a classic case of expectation management to deflect some of the negatives of a possible loss. This “revelation” might also be part of an effort to get out the vote tomorrow.

The result is that the betting has moved even more towards the Tories who are now rated on Betfair as having an 85% chance.

My chart above shows the breakdown of what happened in the seat at the May 2019 Euro elections where the Brexit party came out top with LAB in a reasonably strong second place.

My own quite modest betting from two weeks ago is on Labour and I see no reason to change. Betting prices as C&A showed can give a very misleading picture of the outcome.

Mike Smithson