Are we missing the obvious in Batley & Spen – Hancock and a narrowing of the poll gap?

In all the analysis of today’s Batley and Spen by-election there has hardly been any mention of the national political picture and a clear narrowing of the Tory poll lead particularly since that Sun front page with the picture of then HealthSec Hancock with an aide.

Looking at the numbers the latest Redfield poll has CON down 4% on last week with Savanta/Comres showing 5% drop on the week – both polls showing CON>LAB swings since GE2019. The latest YouGov lead of 12% is down from the 18% at the start of the by-election campaign.

The latest BoJo leader ratings have him slipping across the board. Redifield has him on a net minus 2, Opinium minus 4 and YouGov with a net minus 15% in its favourabity tracker.

Yesterday’s PMQs had Starmer with what’s being regarded as his most effective performance yet when he pressed BoJo on his assertions that he had sacked Hancock which was totally different from what the occupant of Number 10 had been saying only a few days earlier.

Judging by the tabloid coverage this is a story that really has cut through to the public including, I would suggest, voters in B&S. My guess is that it won’t lead to Tories switching but might just impact on their likelihood to turn out.

Betfair’s current 7 on LAB looks like value.

Mike Smithson