Could Batley change Starmer’s fortunes?

Like all party leaders after a much publicised by-election victory Keir Starmer sped up to constituency for the now customary photo event with the winning candidate and assorted party workers.

For all the Tories have tried to play this result down the expectations were that they were heading for another clear victory in “the North” so long seen as LAB territory. The betting markets, as discussed in an earlier thread, are a good way of looking at perceptions and it was clear throughout that this contest was looked at through the lens of Hartlepool which seems ages ago. The expectation was that this would be another CON gain in the North,

The narrative that was building was about how long Starmer would survive as leader. This is the Smarkets betting chart on Starmer’s exit showing how punters reacted to the result.

I think the betting is right and Starmer would be facing an uncomfortable weekend if the Tories in Batley had managed to pick up a few hundred more votes. But that has not happened.

What was interesting to was how many Starmer opponents within the party were hoping for party flop in the election so they could try to get him out.

That the outcome was seen as something of a shock will help Starmer and he looks secure.

Mike Smithson

