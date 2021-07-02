So another by-election betting market where punters grossly over-stated Tory chances

And the only poll, from Survation, was wrong as well

Throughout this whole campaign the narrative was that LAB was going to get beaten and the story we would be covering this morning was whether Starmer would survive as LAB leader.

We did have a poll that was published two weeks ago that had LAB 41%, CON 47%, LD 3%, Galloway 6%. The result at 5.30am this morning was:

There is little doubt that Russia Today presenter and former LAB MP, Galloway, did have an impact but he failed in his effort to stop LAB. He can add this to his ever-expanding list of election flops.

Labour threw an enormous amount into this battle and had what clearly was a very effective operation on the day and the party did it.

This looks set to have an impact on the political narrative and after totally smashing BoJo at PMQs on Wednesday Keir Starmer can look back at a very satisfactory few days.

Can I thank former LAB MP and long standing PBer, Nick Palmer, for his excellent posts from the campaign.

Can I also add modestly that for the second successive by-election I got it right about the chances of the strong odds-on Tory favourite.

Mike Smithson