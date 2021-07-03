Following LAB’s narrow Batley victory Starmer moves up in the next PM betting

As expected Starmer has got something of a boost in the Betfair next PM betting following his party’s narrow victory to hold onto Batley in the early hours of yesterday morning.

In view of George Galloway’s intervention taking 22% of the vote this was a far better result for Labour than many right wing commentators have been ready to acknowledge. Galloway’s stated aim was to undermine Starmer and he flopped even though he took such a large share of the vote.

The problem for BoJo is that he has to secure a majority next tine to stay in power because his party is uncoalitionable.

I still cannot see anyway that LAB can get a majority.

Mike Smithson