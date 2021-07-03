In the last 13 Westminster by-elections just one has been won by a man

There have been thirteen Westminster by-elections since December 2016 and an extraordinary fact is that in all but one of them, Stoke Central in February 2017, the winning candidate has been a woman.

This streak started with Sarah Olney gaining Richmond Park for the LDs followed by Caroline Johnson’s safe retention of Sleaford and N Hykham a week later for the Tories. Trudy Harrison gained Copeland from LAB for the Tories two months later on the same day as Stoke Central.

In the 2017-2019 Parliament Orfhlaith Begley held West Tyrone for Sinn Fein while Janet Daby, Ruth Jones and Lisa Forbes held Lewisham E, Newport W and Peterborough for Labour. Then in August 2019 Jane Dodds won Brecon & Radnorshire off the Tories for the LDs.

This summer Jill Mortimer gained Hartlepool for the Tories while Anum Qaisar-Javed retained Airdrie & Shotts for the SNP. Then a fortnight ago Sarah Green gained Chesham and Amersham on a 25% CON to LD swing. In the early hours yesterday, of course, Kim Leadbeater, pictured above, retained Batley and Spen for LAB.

So 92.3% of recent by election winners have been women compared with the total 34% for all MPs.

Maybe this is because candidate selection can make a big difference in a high octane by-election contests party HQs play a big role and women are seen as better contenders.

Mike Smithson