The slavish devotion of Republicans to one person is damaging to the country

Republican Voters Largely Want to Move On From Jan. 6. The Rest of the Country Doesn’t https://t.co/e4QUrmyxNU via @eyokley pic.twitter.com/pGMOaScMIL — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) June 28, 2021

Republicans are tired of hearing about the #CapitolRiots. Six months later, 68% of GOP voters agreed with the statement that “there has been too much focus on the January 6th events at the U.S. Capitol,” while half of the electorate disagreed. https://t.co/0gTuIdgq0O pic.twitter.com/ZNlRjqL7o8 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) June 28, 2021

This poll is part of a continuing series of polling which shows the GOP proving that they can sink lower than before. You would have thought if the January 6th insurrection really was the fault of Joe Biden and the Dems then they wouldn’t want to move on from it and keep on banging on about it.

This polling does have betting implication, the changes since January means the mood is moving back to Donald Trump which should help his chances of winning the nomination in 2024, Trump’s role in the insurrection should damage him with GOP primary voters but judging by this polling it won’t damage him.

You can back Trump to be the GOP nominee at 4 and to win the Presidency at 9.6 over on Betfair, both look good bets to my eyes, the latter particularly so.

TSE