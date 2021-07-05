After two by-election flops the Tories should blame their own complacency

As it is both Starmer and Davey are now invigorated

In the past two and a bit weeks the mood of Labour and Lib Dem parties has soared following the Chesham and Batley by-elections. For in both seats the Tories were widely believed to be next to near certainties and this was driving the media narrative and the betting. Betfair had the blue team as a 75%+ chance to take Batley and a 95% one in Chesham.

There’s been an effort to diminish the LAB hold in Batley which really isn’t justified. The party was fighting hard on two fronts against the Tories as well as a nasty and personal misogynist effort against the LAB candidate whose sister was murdered five years ago. The Tory campaign there should have called that out more.

Looking back the blue teams appeared to be remarkably complacent. Maybe they believed the betting! For both campaigns worthy men were selected to be candidates who were no match for their main opponents – the LDs in C&A and Labour in B&S. For in tough by-elections there is an intense focus on the candidates themselves.

One instance that reflects Tory complacency was that In Chesham and Amersham the Tories held their selection meeting on the evening before the May 6th locals when you would assume active campaigners would be pounding the streets or preparing for voting on the following day. After seeing a 15k CON majority move to an 8k LD one the Tory loser complained that the LDs had thrown everything at the seat as though that was somehow wrong.

In Batley the Tories gave the impression that Galloway would do the anti-LAB work for them. On election day 800 Labour volunteers flocked to the constituency for a hugely comprehensive GOTV operation. Given the winning margin this proved decisive.

The grassroots in both the LDs and LAB saw how crucial the by-elections were to their parties and they were rewarded with victories. BoJo cannot risk the Tories being complacent again.

Mike Smithson