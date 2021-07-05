Why Labour would be crazy to replace Starmer

Last Thursday’s by-election result in Batley and Spen should help quieten down the Starmer should go narrative that was building up particularly in the media. This has been a product of the extraordinarily difficult period that the LAB leader has found himself in after securing the job two weeks into the first lockdown in April last year.

Since then the politics have almost totally been about controlling COVID and we have been in an unusual political situation because everything is not operating as normal. The government has been controlling all our lives, in England at least through, emergency powers which has made the normal scrutiny by oppositions that much harder.

We’ve had no proper party conferences or other events when Starmer can make a big televised speech to his party setting out his thoughts and introducing himself more to the electorate as a whole.

The big thing that he will have on his side when we get to the next election is that he’s going to be far harder for the Tories to demonize which is their usual way of trying to frighten voters at election time. At GE2019 this was so easy with Corbyn as LOTO and much of his final months were about the accusations of antisemitism within the Labour party.

If Starmer is really that bad how come Tory PM, David Cameron, proposed him for a knighthood in 2014. This is going to make demonization that much more difficult.

I think one of Starmer’s problems is that he’s not been in national politics for long enough – he’s only been an MP since GE2015 and his lack of grounding in parliament sometimes shows but as last week’s PMQs showed he can be pretty lethal.

Mike Smithson