Whatever else BoJo might have done he’s failed to convince many on Brexit

The polling continues to find more saying it was “Wrong” than “Right”

In the months after the referendum we used to cover this polling from YouGov at regular intervals. The pollster has been using the same tracker question since July 2016 and for the past two and a half years the findings have almost all been that those sampled think Brexit was wrong.

The chart shows some of the splits from the polling which has broadly followed the same pattern for most of the time since the nation voted. Clearly most Tory voters are still onside with the leadership but there’s a worrying 18% who say Brexit Wrong. There’s also a marked gender split with women more negative than men.

The pandemic has mostly kept this off the front pages but the polling does not look good. Essentially large sections of the population are still not convinced and this is very much seen as BoJo’s baby.

By the time of the next election, most likely in late 2023 or 2024, we’ll have a clearer idea of what Brexit means.

In retrospect I think that pro-Remain MPs were wrong to have opposed TMay’s deal in 2019 for what is actually in place now is harder.

Mike Smithson