Why the LDs and LAB could be the main beneficiaries of compulsory voter ID

BoJo’s move could hurt the Tories most

The above chart by Deltapoll should be a warning to Mr. Johnson about the dangers to his party of pressing forward with voter ID. It was published 2 years ago and shows the constituency relationship between having no passport and voting leave. As can be seen there is a correlation – the smaller the proportion with passports in a constituency the greater the chance it voted Leave.

I have not been able to find similar data for driving license holders but I am sure that it would be a similar picture. We do know that about 50% of those with driving licences do not renew than when they get to 70 – and the oldies are much more likely to be Tories.

We also know from poll after poll that the leave-supporting section of the electorate is the prime source of Tory votes. The latest YouGov has the Leave voting segment going 70% for the Tories with 13% going to Labour and 3% to the LDs.

It has been estimated that about one in six British adults don’t have a passport and about one in four don’t have a driving license. Yes special arrangements can be made to provide some sort of ID but putting another impediment in place for these sections of the electorate is surely going to impact on their likelihood to vote.

Voter ID is a solution looking for a problem and there’s no indication it would solve anything. At GE2019 there was less than one case of potential impersonation per constituency most due likely to other errors

Mike Smithson