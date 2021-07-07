Welcome to the next stage of COVID – The Government versus the Scientists

Scientists vs. ministers



Whitty warns the govt should "push hell for leather" to keep Covid cases "right down" — the opposite of the plan announced on Monday



Adviser Stephen Reicher warns of 40,000 Long Covid cases per day, with 8,000 affected severely — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) July 7, 2021

With most of the media, in England at least, focused on tonight’s event at Wembley, the huge divide between the ministers and scientific advisors is probably not going to get the attention it deserves.

Ministers appear to be heading for the moves on July 19th when the expectation has been that this was going to be “Freedom Day”. People are planning their lives around this and I just wonder whether this will be another “Boris Christmas break” that at the 11th hour had to be abandoned or at least watered down.

My guess is that politically it will be very difficult but the changes from July 19th will be nothing like that which was expected.

The whole setting dates strategy which the government appears to love seems to be defective. Why not wait till the time is right then make an announcement?

Mike Smithson