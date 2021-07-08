With 11 days until “Freedom Day” Ipsos finds a significant proportion backing permanent controls

New poling by Ipsos MORI for The Economist finds backing for extending certain restrictions to stop the spread of COVID in the short-term while it is still posing a risk, however, there is much less support for these measures to remain in place permanently.

As can be seen a large number want face masks to continue to be compulsory in shops and on public transport after July 19th. 70% want to see this continue for 1 month after 19th July while two in three (64%) would like it to remain in place until coronavirus is under control worldwide. However, this drops to four in 40% who support face masks being worn in shops and on public transport permanently, regardless of the virus itself, while an equal number (41%) are opposed.

It is the 40% backing the permanent wearing of masks in shops and on public transport that surprises me. Maybe things will never go back to what we have before COVID.

Mike Smithson