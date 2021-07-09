At Batley and Spen Starmer’s LAB did something that the Tories haven’t managed since 2016…

..They retained a seat in a Westminster by-election

In all the focus on Labour’s by-election performances, there has been much less attention to the Tories who have struggled whenever they’ve been defending a seat.

For although they took Copeland from LAB in 2017 and Hartlepool in May their record in by-election defences has been very poor. Indeed you have to go back to December 8th 2016 and Sleaford and North Hykeham to find a seat that they managed to hang onto.

Last month Chesham and Amersham was lost on a CON to LD swing of a massive 25.2%

The other two by-elections in the period in seats won at the previous general election, Richmond Park and Brecon and Radnorshire , saw gains by the LDs. Richmond was an oddity because the incumbent Tory MP and now Tory peer, Zac Goldsmith resigned to fight the seat as an independent because of his opposition to Heathrow expansion plans.

True there haven’t been many by-elections in the period but the Tories badly need a hold in a heartlands seat.

Mike Smithson