Opinium finds 50% saying COVID restrictions should continue beyond July 19th

10/7/2021

Half (50%) of UK adults think the lifting of coronavirus related restrictions should be postponed beyond July 19th – compared with 31% who think they should go ahead as planned.In particular, most are in favour of retaining current restrictions on night clubs and mass events pic.twitter.com/2MYZixltHl— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) July 10, 2021