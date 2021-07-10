They Gush over Truss: Betting on the next Tory Leader

As previously discussed, I suspect Boris Johnson won’t be departing Downing Street very soon – but one day he will. And while bets which are for long and uncertain durations aren’t ideal, there may be value in betting on his successor.

Sunak is probably too short*

*(In the betting markets: Stop sniggering at the back!)

The strong frontrunner is Rishi Sunak, and it’s obvious why. He is:

Very popular with the public (net positive approvals are rare these days);

Chancellor of the Exchequer (i.e. a big name with credibility); and

A Leaver (probably essential for at least the next few years);

Having said which, he does have a couple of weaknesses:

Lack of a clear power base in Westminster (having ‘Risen without a trace’ so quickly);

Popularity may be dependent on mass spending, and future cuts/tax rises to pay for it might puncture his appeal; and

Very linked to Boris Johnson’s government personally, having held his job without much visible friction. When Johnson leaves it might not be because a continuity successor is desired.

I think Sunak is a legitimate front-runner, and 2/1 or so aren’t crazy short odds. But there is better value elsewhere.

Time to consider Truss

The Secretary of State for International Trade is my bet for the moment. The minister responsible for overseas trade deals, she has seemingly had a pretty flawless two years in the role – at least to a casual observer of her media profile. And in truth, that is often what counts.

A steady stream of trade deals has gotten her positive headlines to keep her profile steadily growing, and while some may grumble that they aren’t as significant as single market membership that’s an argument with very little appeal to the Brexit-weary public (especially the Tory-leaning side of it).

Truss can reassure the party faithful, particularly among her colleagues in parliament, who care about ideology too. A long-standing author of reports and even parts of books arguing for economic liberalism, Truss is perhaps a Thatcherite for the 21st century without any difficult political baggage.

If she were to get on the members ballot in a future leadership election, her trump card would come to play. Perhaps for the reasons above or otherwise, Tory members absolutely love her. While not a perfect proxy, her frankly phenomenal strength in the ConHome surveys for several months now should not be ignored. Sunak may have risen to high office suddenly, but Truss could be similarly unstoppable in a leadership challenge.

With odds in the mid teens, I think Truss is well worth a punt. Just hope that we won’t have to wait too many years to get a chance at collecting.

PS: Dominic Raab at similar odds is far too short. The Tories aren’t going to make leader a man who is nominally in a Lib Dem seat already– and if (as is likely) Johnson fights the next election then Raab may literally never have a chance.

Pip Moss posts on Political Betting as Quincel. He has bets on Liz Truss for next Tory Leader at 15/1. You can follow him on Twitter at @PipsFunFacts