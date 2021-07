If Gareth Southgate was a party leader his ratings would ensure his party won a landslide

Gary Neville said that Gareth Southgate is "everything a leader should be" this week. Our net favourability ratings show the England boss is considerably more popular than both Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer



Southgate: +61

Johnson: -15

Starmer: -29https://t.co/157f5K0oEl pic.twitter.com/GhTcKukgO8 — YouGov (@YouGov) July 9, 2021

Your regular reminder Twitter isn’t Britain (or England.)

Despite how it might seem on Twitter dot com, Southgate is about as popular with Conservative voters as he is with Labour voters. pic.twitter.com/ejRpjXfmvz — Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) July 9, 2021

Although as Sir Nick Clegg can attest being nearly as popular as Churchill doesn’t always lead to a happy ending. But still this astonishing polling for someone Nigel Farage only a few weeks ago was accusing of espousing a Marxist ideology but it appears Marxism is winning.

Support for Taking the Knee up pic.twitter.com/rSEu7WcjPf — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) July 10, 2021

TSE