The 2020 Euro final thread

It’s coming home or it’s coming Rome, either way tonight’s result will dominate the news agenda for days (and even longer if England win.)

As an England fan for the last four decades England’s last two tournaments have been quite the culture shock, I’m not sure I can cope, it is the hope that kills you. Hopefully tonight England avoid putting up the worst performance against a side from Rome since the battle of Zama, that’s all I ask.

As a devout football fan the last 17 months or so have been very difficult watching football without fans. Having lots of fans in the stadia for Euro 2020 has cheered me up so much, I cannot wait to return to the cathedral of football that is Anfield next season.

Whether you like football or not you should brace yourself for this final to be discussed a lot. Just remember how the news was dominated by the creation of the European Super League, where a closed shop competition would have ended up like a glorified version of the Scottish Premier League.

History is on England’s side though, Italy won Eurovision this year, and no country has won the men’s World Cup or Euros in the same year as they have won Eurovision. So far today it has been a bad day for Italy in London on the sporting front as Matteo Berrettini has been defeated in men’s single final at Wimbledon.

For non football fans if England win tonight then we get to swap countries and English people get to live in places like on the Amalfi Coast or Sardinia whilst Italians get to live in places like Middlesbrough and Birmingham. If England loses then we are no longer allowed to put pineapple on pizza. Seems fair doesn’t it?

TSE