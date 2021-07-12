BoJo’s “vaccine bounce” seems to be over but Starmer remains in negative territory

A little bit later than usual we now have the leader approval ratings from the latest Opinium poll and the trend charts for Johnson and Starmer are above.

The main feature is that the vaccine bounce that the PM enjoyed is now over and he is back in negative territory. Starmer who has a far high level of don’t knows has seen a slight improvement but he remains a net negative with no indication that this will be reversed.

Opinium has been doing regular approval ratings for longer than other pollsters although Redfield is now including a question with a slightly different wording,

The voting numbers remain pretty much constant for the Tories indicating a 2%+ CON to LAB swing since GE2019. Anything below an 11.7% CON lead reflects a swing to Starmer’s party.

Mike Smithson