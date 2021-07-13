In the next general election betting the Tories no longer odds-on to win a majority

Punters could have been bruised by the by-election flops

It is some time since we looked at the next general election betting based on Betfair and as can be seen BoJo’s team is no longer rated as a better than evens chance to win a majority.

Looking at the way the market moved in May it looks as though the Tory gain from LAB in the Hartlepool by-elections was the big driver in taking the betting to a 53.3% chance. At that stage the Tories moved to a 95% chance of retaining Chesham and Amersham in mid-June where they lost the seat on a CON-LD swing of 15%.

That did not impact on the betting for Batley & Spen where until the final days Tory chances were rated by punters at greater than 75% chance to take the seat from Labour.

The Tory poll lead has also edged downwards although the most recent Survation has the blues with an 11% lead. It was Survation’s Batley & Spen poll that had BoJo’s party with a six point lead.

Mike Smithson