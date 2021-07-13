Starmer starting to look a good bet as an 18% chance to be next PM

BoJo’s position not helped by the “watering down” of July 19 – so called “Freedom Day”

Next Monday is going to be another COVID milestone that has become increasingly less significant the closer we get. What was promised by the PM as “freedom day” is going to end up as a massive gamble if the controls are lifted and made voluntary. The polling on this doesn’t look good and if if the infection numbers soar as predicted the PM will struggle to avoid the blame.

All this could be good news for Starmer who has seen a slump over recent months that have conicided with the PM’s “vaccine bounce”.

One betting market worth looking at is on “Next PM” where Starmer is currently an 18% shot on the exchanges.

A big feature of this bet whether or not Boris Johnson will go before the general election. Clearly if he steps down beforehand whether as a result of a party revolt or him deciding he wants an easier life then Sunak continues to look like a good bet. But if he’s still there to fight the next general election then other considerations apply.

At the moment LDs look like being very competitive in a quite a few Tory Remain seats in the South East and elsewhere mostly in areas where Johnson has big negative ratings. The size of the LD victory in Chesham and Amersham should have been a warning to the blue team.

The SNP remain strong north of the border and could easily take all but one of the Tory seats. On top of these factors almost all the polls show a CON to LAB swing since GE. This all points to the Tories making net losses next time.

I don’t think there is any chance whatsoever of Labour being able to secure a majority of MPs or getting anywhere near. But if BoJo’s Tories suffer net losses of 47 seats or more then it is going to be extremely hard for the blue team to remain at Number 10.

In that situation then Starmer could be in a position to enter Number 10 even if the Tories still have more seats. For as as has been argued before BoJo’s party is uncoalitionsable. It will struggle to find any partners to remain in power.

As I always state bets are about value and are not predictions and at 18% in this market Starmer looks like a moderately good bet.

Mike Smithson