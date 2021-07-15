The more voters are educated the more likely they are to be negative about Johnson

In all British political polling at the moment the regular Ipsos-MORI political monitor stands out because it is just about the only one that still carries out fieldwork by telephone.

Normally its findings are in broad line with the online pollsters but not so this time. Its voting figures are CON 40%, LAB 31% and the LDs on 13% – the latter being by far the biggest for Davey’s party.

For a poll watcher like me where the firm stands out is in the way it presents its data and the fact that it gives us numbers based on educational level. In the US this is almost always a key indicator but just about only Ipsos in the UK records this.

The chart above shows the firm’s latest Johnson satisfaction ratings base on the educational level which offers us an insight not seen in other surveys of a key dynamic in British politics.

General Elections, of course, are fought in 650 separate constituency contests under first past the post so knowing about the education profile in each seat becomes central. This was one of the reasons I was so confident about tipping the LDs in Chesham and Amersham in last month’s by-election when for much of the campaign the party was rated by punters as a 5% chance.

To check this seat by seat this is a good page to bookmark.

Mike Smithson