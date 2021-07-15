Why 2023 is the value bet for the year for the next election

Going beyond four years adds to the risk

I have just bet at 3.6 on Betfair that 2023 will be the year of the next general election. The Fixed-term Parliament Act is being replaced by a new measure that puts the control of the next election date into the hands of the prime minister

My guess is that BoJo/Sunak or whoever the PM will be in a couple of years’ time won’t want to risk hanging on until the latest possible time to decide to go to the country.

Mrs. Thatcher never took those risks when she went to the country after four years at GE1983 and GE1987. Tony Blair did the same after coming to power at GE1997 calling elections in 2001 and 2005.

Looking back there’s a tendency for parliaments that run their full course to end up with a change of government as we saw at GE1997 and GE2010.

For the Tories to go in 2023 would allow them to keep their options open and call the election when it is best politically for the party.

I reckon that October 2023 will be when the next election takes place with it being called so that Labour cannot benefit from the media attention of their conference the previous month.

Mike Smithson