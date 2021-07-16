Suddenly pinging it becomes the main COVID story

Even the fully vaccinated are being ordered home

Quite what ministers do about this one is hard to say but when one of the main mechanisms in controlling the virus is being deleted off their phones by users then there is a serious issue.

You can understand why because after a year and a half of controls large numbers are being confined to their homes because the app tells them that they should. This is affecting the hospitality and retail industry in a big way.

On a personal level I know of several people I have regular dealings with who have had to self isolate because they were pinged even though they have been double jabbed. This is all coming at a time where there is something of a staffing crisis that is undermining efforts to get the economy moving again.

The app became popular because it is so easy to record your presence in a venue rather than having to fill in a form but as we are seeing there is a price to pay.

What will the HealthSec do about this? We do know that from August 16 those who have been double jabbed, or are under 18, will not have to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested for positive. But that is a long time to wait. That date needs to be brought forward.

This all impacts on public perceptions of how well the government is managing the crisis.

Mike Smithson