Freedom Day with the PM and Chancellor self-isolating doesn’t send out the planned message

At least they had the nouse to U-turn

For months it seems we have been hearing from ministers about July 19th which has been dubbed Freedom Day to mark the end of the COVID restrictions. This was going to be a big moment for Johnsson and his team and a time to celebrate yet again the success of their vaccination programme.

Then HealthSec Javid contracted COVID prompting the multi-billion pound NHS test and trace service to pin the two men who clearly had had a lot of contact with Javid – Johnson and Sunak.

Under the rules they should have been self-isolating but then we were told they were part of a test of a new approach which meant they could avoid the self-isolation bit. This stank and there was a furious reaction on social media and at least this caused the two to think again. Not following the laid down rule would leave them open to the very damaging accusation that there was one law for the mass of us and a different regime for the elite. Given the huge sacrifices that millions have made only exacerbated the risk that having them exempt was the smart thing to do.

All this comes down to Johnson’s obsession with always trying to sugar the pill of what they were doing by a promise of better things.

Judging by his Tweets it appeared that Sunak was the driver of the U-turn.

The fact that they started going ahead with the evade self-isolation plan should set off warning bells in the party. This was a huge political mistake and casts doubt on their judgement

Mike Smithson